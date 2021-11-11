Rajasthan: Unknown attackers fire at BJP MP's house in Bharatpur; CM orders probe

Unidentified people allegedly fired at BJP MP from Bharatpur Ranjita Koli's residence and left the place after pasting a crossed picture of her and a threat letter, police said on Wednesday. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot talked to the MP over the phone to enquire about her well-being and directed Director General of Police ML Lather to constitute a special investigation team to probe the incident that took place on Tuesday night.

The SIT will be headed by Superintendent of Police, Special Operations Group (SOG) Manish Tripathi. A case has been registered at Bayana Police Station against unknown people under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of Arms Act, police said, adding an empty bullet shell was recovered from the spot of the incident. Meanwhile, Koli was taken to a hospital for check-up as she panicked after the incident, they said.

After the alleged attack, the assailants left behind a crossed photograph of the parliamentarian with bullets stuck on it, they said. Gehlot assured strict action against the culprits.

"Talked to MP Ranjita Koli to know about her well-being. Also, directed the principal secretary (home) and DGP to investigate the matter and take strict action. A team of SOG from Jaipur will investigate the matter in Bharatpur," Gehlot tweeted.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) condemned the incident and raised questions over the law and order situation in the state.

BJP state president Satish Poonia said that the chief minister, who holds the home portfolio, should resign as home minister if he cannot maintain the stat's law and order. Many examples of deteriorating law and order in Rajasthan are being seen every day and even public representatives like MPs are being repeatedly targeted, Poonia alleged.

Former chief minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje claimed that incidents of attacks and atrocities on women and Dalits are increasing in Rajasthan which is a matter of concern. Meanwhile, RLP national convener and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal targeted the chief minister over the ordering of SIT probe and alleged that he was trying to woo Dalit voters of the state.

Referring to Koli, he said, when a Dalit MP is attacked, the chief minister orders a probe by the SOG because of Dalit votes but when my convoy was attacked in Barmer in November 2019 in the presence of police, no FIR was registered, Beniwal said.