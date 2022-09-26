By CNBCTV18.com

The Congress in Rajasthan plunged into a crisis as at least 90 MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot submitted resignation letters over a possible move to appoint Sachin Pilot as his successor. The rebellion erupted just ahead of a Congress Legislature Party meeting. Gehlot loyalists claimed that over 90 MLAs went to Joshi's home, but the number could not be verified independently. Congress has 108 MLAs in the House of 200. There was no word from the Speaker's office on the resignation letters. Late at Sunday night, there were efforts by Kharge and Maken to persuade Gehlot loyalists to meet them one on one, if not as part of the planned MLAs' meeting. Ministers Shanti Dhariwal, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and Mahesh Joshi, along with CM Gehlot's advisor Sanyam Lodha met the AICC observers, but the standoff continued. The aborted CLP meeting was seen as a crucial step ahead of Gehlot filing his nomination for the Congress president's post, amid speculation that the former deputy chief minister Pilot will take his place in the state. Gehlot, seen by many as a reluctant candidate for the top party position, initially appeared unwilling to give up his chief minister's post. Later, it was speculated that he would rather see CP Joshi --- or anyone else --- as CM rather than Pilot, who had rebelled against his leadership. Gehlot and Pilot were at loggerheads over the chief minister's post soon after the Congress won the Assembly elections in December 2018. The high command then chose Gehlot as the chief minister for the third time while Pilot was made his deputy. In July 2020, Pilot along with 18 party MLAs rebelled against Gehlot's leadership.