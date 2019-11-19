Politics
Rajasthan municipal election results: Congress dominates urban body polls, wins 961 wards, BJP gets 737
Updated : November 19, 2019 05:13 PM IST
The Congress won nearly half of the 2,105 wards in the contest in the first local elections held in the state after the party came to power in Rajasthan last December.
Forty-nine urban local bodies in 24 out of Rajasthan's 33 districts went to the polls on Saturday.
According to the state election department, the Bahujan Samaj Party won 16 wards, the CPI(M) got three and the Nationalist Congress Party two.
