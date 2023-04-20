Rajasthan govt to spend Rs 133 cr on bicycles for girl students ahead of state polls

The scheme to provide bicycles to girl students in the state was first introduced in 2011. The Ashok Gehlot-led government has now floated the tender, but specifically for 'black' bicycles.

The Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan has decided to buy bicycles worth Rs 133 crore in the next three months for girl students in the state. The move comes months ahead of the state Assembly polls, which are expected to be held in the month of December. Earlier, the scheme was criticised when the BJP government changed the colour of the cycles to orange.

As per an exclusive report by News18, the state government has invited tenders on April 19 for the procurement of thousands of ‘black’ bicycles worth Rs 133 crore for girl students in the state. The report cited official documents which mentioned that the order must be completed within three months, to allow the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government to distribute these bicycles before the model code of conduct kicks in for the state polls.

ALSO READ | 80% loans under Stand Up India Scheme sanctioned to women

The scheme under which the bicycles are distributed to girl students studying in class 9, was first proposed in 2011. The Vasundhara Raje government continued the scheme in the state since 2013.

“The scheme of free distribution of ladies bicycles was started to improve girls’ education and their enrolment. Bicycles will be distributed to all newly admitted regular girl students in class 9 of government schools as per guidelines issued by government,” the tender document said, the News18 report added.

The dropout rates of girls in Rajasthan fell and the literacy rate had improved due to the scheme, a senior Congress leader told News18.

The scheme came under fire from Congress in 2017, when the BJP-led government changed the colour of the cycles to orange. The party alleged that the state government was trying to push their party’s agenda and saffronise the scheme.

Before 2017, the bicycles didn’t have any specified colour, but the BJP government floated specific tenders for orange-coloured cycles, as per an HT report. Later, the scheme was almost halted during the pandemic period.

ALSO READ | Sachin Pilot Vs Ashok Gehlot | The power tussle in Rajasthan and the challenge for Congress

The government now seems to have brought it back, but with black bicycles.

The state government had also recently announced that the cycles will be distributed to all girl students from classes 6-8 as well.

The scope of the scheme was expanded to reach out to more beneficiaries and their families and the Congress feels it will help the party retain power in the state.