Amending the guidelines announced during Lockdown 4.0 on May 18, the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan allowed the restoration of taxi, auto and cab services in the Red Zone and also permitted the public parks to open from 7 a.m. to 6.45 p.m.

Permitting the sale of pan, gutkha and tobacco products in the state, removing them from the prohibited commodities to be sold under lockdown-4, the Home department clarified that no person will be able to use such products in public places.

According to the order, spitting in public places still remains a punishable offence.

Amending the guidelines of Lockdown 4.0, the state government allowed plying of taxis, autos and cabs in the Red Zone by ensuring social distancing and sanitation conditions.

The modified order said that a cab can carry three people including driver while in auto rickshaw only two persons are permitted to travel. The driver will have to wear mask and ensure sanitisation of seats.

The government has also permitted for opening of public parks in the Red Zone areas from 7 a.m. to 6.45 p.m.

These activities, earlier, were allowed in the areas falling in the Orange and Green zones.

Meanwhile, ban on public gathering continues as before.

Further, it was also clarified in the revised order that hand rickshaws, kiosks, small food shops, juice, tea and other shops have been given approval to operate but on the condition that cleanliness and hygiene protocol will have to be taken care of.

Additional chief secretary Rajeev Swaroop said that municipal authorities shall ensure compliance of these orders.