Politics
Rajasthan government plans 75% job reservation for locals
Updated : September 19, 2019 09:18 AM IST
After Andhra Pradesh, the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan is also planning to grant 75 percent reservations for locals in private sector jobs.
A high level meeting has been called at the secretariat on September 19 to discuss the issue. The representatives of industries have also been called for the meeting.
Congress leaders confirmed that this can be a masterstroke for the Gehlot government looking at panchayat and civic unit elections and can benefit the party.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more