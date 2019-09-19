#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Rajasthan government plans 75% job reservation for locals

Updated : September 19, 2019 09:18 AM IST

After Andhra Pradesh, the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan is also planning to grant 75 percent reservations for locals in private sector jobs.
A high level meeting has been called at the secretariat on September 19 to discuss the issue. The representatives of industries have also been called for the meeting.
Congress leaders confirmed that this can be a masterstroke for the Gehlot government looking at panchayat and civic unit elections and can benefit the party.
