The Congress government in Rajasthan is in crisis with deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot raising the banner of rebellion against chief minister Ashok Gehlot. The crisis is similar to Madhya Pradesh after the grand old party lost the government to the BJP after Jyotiraditya Scindia shifted allegiance along with his supporters following conflicts with chief minister Kamal Nath. The Rajasthan crisis, like Madhya Pradesh earlier, if anything, highlights the rising tensions between the old and new guard within congress.

Cooperative Minister Udailal Anjana also questioned the timing of the raids. "This was done to create pressure. It apparently looks like leaders who are sitting in Delhi are behind these raids," he said.The Income Tax Department is conducting searches in four cities, including Delhi and Jaipur, in connection with a tax evasion case against a Rajasthan-based jewellery group. Official sources, however, refused to comment on reports claiming that the searches were linked to the current political crisis in the state.

Rajasthan government chief whip Mahesh Joshi on Monday condemned the income tax raids on premises linked to two Congress leaders. Joshi was speaking to reporters outside the residence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot where a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party has been convened."I condemn this. The raids are uncalled for and intended at threatening but we are not going to be distracted or scared by this," he said. "Entire country is watching this," Joshi added. The premises are linked to Congress leaders Rajiv Arora and Dharmendra Rathore.

"The beginning of the end of BJP govt at the Centre will start from Rajasthan. Ppl of Rajasthan want govt led by CM Ashok Gehlot to complete its full term. 115 MLAs were with us last night, now 109 are with us. We're winning the number game," news agency ANI quoted State Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas as saying in a tweet.

Rajasthan BJP President Satish Punia says -"Sachin Pilot was the rightful candidate for the post of Rajasthan CM but Ashok Gehlot took the charge, a conflict in the party began since then. What's happening today is the result of that conflict."

Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Guda said the party has "full majority". He was speaking outside Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot's residence.

PL Punia, AICC General Secretary In-charge of Chhattisgarh, tweets clarification on his statement, “Sachin Pilot is now in BJP”. He said he meant to say "Scindia instead of Pilot."

Over 90 MLAs at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence in Jaipur, for Congress Legislative Party meeting. The meeting has started: Sources told ANI

"Sachin Pilot is now in Bharatiya Janata Party. Everyone knows BJP’s attitude towards Congress party. We don’t need a certificate from BJP. In Congress Party, all leaders and workers are respected," news agency ANI quoted AICC general secretary in-charge of Chhattisgarh, PL Punia as saying in a tweet.

Income Tax Department conducting raid at Rajiv Arora's Amrapali office in Jaipur. Rajiv Arora is a member of State Congress Office.

MLA Sudarshan Singh Rawant, Prashant Bairwa, Danish Abraar, Rohit Bohra, reach CM Ashok Gehlot's residence for the 10.30 CLP meeting.

Sources close to Sachin Pilot said that the deputy CM may float his own party as he is not going to join BJP, according to CNN-News18 report. The party is likely to be named 'Pragatisheel Congress' and a formal announcement will be issued after the CLP meeting, the report added.

Supporters of Sachin Pilot said that the CLP meeting cannot issue a whip and thus it has no legal sanctity, according to a CNN-News18 report. Sachin Pilot may declare his decision after the meeting, the report added.

Ashok Gehlot had on Saturday accused the opposition BJP of trying to topple his government by offering legislators large sums of money and said his administration is not just stable but will complete its five-year term.

BJP leader OM Mathur reacts on Rajasthan government crisis

