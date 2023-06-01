Gehlot's announcement came after receiving feedback during inflation relief camps, where registrations for various schemes, including the free electricity scheme, are taking place.
Ahead of the upcoming state elections, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced that his government will waive the charges for the first 100 units of electricity consumed per month starting today.
"The first 100 units of electricity will be given free of cost to families who consume more than 100 units per month. That is, no matter how much bill comes, they will not have to pay any electricity charge for first 100 units," Gehlot tweeted on May 31.
Under this scheme, the chief minister emphasised that the first 100 units of electricity will be free for middle-class families consuming up to 200 units per month. Additionally, fixed charges, fuel surcharges and all other associated costs for consumption of up to 200 units will be waived.
ALSO READ | Rajasthan election 2023: Congress projects unity as Gehlot, Pilot resolve differences ahead of polls
Sources familiar with the matter said that only electricity charges need to be paid for consumption between 100 to 200 units.
From June 1, a hundred units of electricity will be given free of cost to the people of the state, Gehlot explained. Apart from this, fixed charges will be taken for the use of up to 200 units of electricity. This decision will benefit more than 11 million people in Rajasthan, he claimed.
Gehlot's announcement came after receiving feedback during inflation relief camps, where registrations for various schemes, including the free electricity scheme, are taking place.
In a separate tweet, Chief Minister Gehlot assured that households consuming up to 100 units per month would have a zero bill, relieving them of any payment obligations as before. This move is in line with Gehlot's earlier budget announcement this year, which introduced free electricity for consumption of up to 100 units per month.
These measures come ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan later this year. Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath made a similar promise in his state in May 2023 in the run-up to the elections.
The promise of free electricity is a popular one, employed by Congress in its campaign in Karnataka, which they ultimately won.
Union Power Minister RK Singh slammed such promises made by the Opposition, claiming that "asking for votes in the name of free power, makes the sector vulnerable."
First Published: Jun 1, 2023 10:01 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks: SEBI Paper on FPIs — the watch dog seeks to cut the Gordian knot to find the faces behind foreign portfolio investments
May 31, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
World No Tobacco Day: How smoking habits affect insurance premiums
May 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
World No-Tobacco Day: A legal expert's take on why novel heated tobacco products should be regulated under COTPA
May 31, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
India's largest tractor manufacturer looks to lightweight tractors for heavy market share gains
May 30, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read