Gehlot's announcement came after receiving feedback during inflation relief camps, where registrations for various schemes, including the free electricity scheme, are taking place.

Ahead of the upcoming state elections, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced that his government will waive the charges for the first 100 units of electricity consumed per month starting today.

"The first 100 units of electricity will be given free of cost to families who consume more than 100 units per month. That is, no matter how much bill comes, they will not have to pay any electricity charge for first 100 units," Gehlot tweeted on May 31.

Under this scheme, the chief minister emphasised that the first 100 units of electricity will be free for middle-class families consuming up to 200 units per month. Additionally, fixed charges, fuel surcharges and all other associated costs for consumption of up to 200 units will be waived.

Sources familiar with the matter said that only electricity charges need to be paid for consumption between 100 to 200 units.

From June 1, a hundred units of electricity will be given free of cost to the people of the state, Gehlot explained. Apart from this, fixed charges will be taken for the use of up to 200 units of electricity. This decision will benefit more than 11 million people in Rajasthan , he claimed.

In a separate tweet, Chief Minister Gehlot assured that households consuming up to 100 units per month would have a zero bill, relieving them of any payment obligations as before. This move is in line with Gehlot's earlier budget announcement this year, which introduced free electricity for consumption of up to 100 units per month.

These measures come ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan later this year. Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath made a similar promise in his state in May 2023 in the run-up to the elections.

The promise of free electricity is a popular one, employed by Congress in its campaign in Karnataka, which they ultimately won.