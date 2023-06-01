English
Free electricity up to 100 units in Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot ahead of polls

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 1, 2023 10:20:10 AM IST (Updated)

Gehlot's announcement came after receiving feedback during inflation relief camps, where registrations for various schemes, including the free electricity scheme, are taking place.

Ahead of the upcoming state elections, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced that his government will waive the charges for the first 100 units of electricity consumed per month starting today.

"The first 100 units of electricity will be given free of cost to families who consume more than 100 units per month. That is, no matter how much bill comes, they will not have to pay any electricity charge for first 100 units," Gehlot tweeted on May 31.
Under this scheme, the chief minister emphasised that the first 100 units of electricity will be free for middle-class families consuming up to 200 units per month. Additionally, fixed charges, fuel surcharges and all other associated costs for consumption of up to 200 units will be waived.
X