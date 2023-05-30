Rajasthan election 2023: Congress projects unity as Gehlot, Pilot resolve differences ahead of polls

"We have decided to fight the election unitedly. Both are in agreement that the Congress party has to work together, and definitely we will win the election in Rajasthan," Venugopal said, flanked by Gehlot and Pilot.

In an attempt to resolve the ongoing leadership tussle in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot have agreed to put aside their differences and work together in the upcoming assembly elections, the Congress party announced on Monday.

The decision was reached after extensive discussions with the high command, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. The meeting took place at Kharge's residence in Rajaji Marg and was attended by Sukhjinder Randhawa, the party's in-charge of state affairs.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal expressed confidence in the party's unity and its prospects in the Rajasthan elections.

"We have decided to fight the election unitedly. Both are in agreement that the Congress party has to work together, and definitely we will win the election in Rajasthan," Venugopal said, flanked by Gehlot and Pilot.

The party sought to project a harmonious image within its Rajasthan unit, with sources indicating that a formula had been devised for the two leaders to collaborate and contest the assembly elections as a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Venugopal clarified that the specific details of the formula would be decided by the party's high command.

Responding to a question about the demands made by Pilot, Venugopal explained, "Both have left it to the (party) high command. The high command will take the decision, and both have agreed."

Gehlot on Tuesday afternoon asserted that it is his duty to do the work that the high command wants, which is to win the election.

"If he (Sachin Pilot) is in the party then why won't he do this (work together)? The position is not important for me, I have been CM thrice," he said.

Taking a jab at Pilot and his revolt, Gehlot said that if everyone walks together, then the Congress government will come back to power in the upcoming elections.

He said, "If you will remain loyal to the party then, as Sonia Gandhi had said in the Convention that the one who keeps patience gets a chance someday."

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh has expressed optimism about the party's prospects. He tweeted, "The Congress party is well on its way to repeating its Karnataka success in Rajasthan as well."

In another tweet, Venugopal added, "Our team in Rajasthan will unitedly fight the 2023 elections and break the decades-long tradition of alternating governments by registering a thumping victory!"

The meeting between Gehlot and Pilot marked the first face-to-face interaction between the two leaders in the presence of the party's top leadership in a long time.

Kharge and Gandhi have been holding discussions with leaders from states heading for assembly polls, aiming to devise the party's strategy and challenge the BJP. The Congress leadership is also striving to resolve internal conflicts within the Rajasthan unit before the upcoming elections, seeking to put an end to the differences between Gehlot and Pilot.

Earlier in the day, Kharge and Gandhi held discussions with key party leaders from Madhya Pradesh. Gandhi expressed confidence that the party would secure 150 seats in the state.

The latest meeting comes shortly after Pilot's "ultimatum," in which he threatened to launch a statewide agitation if his three demands were not met by the end of the month. One of Pilot's demands included initiating a high-level inquiry into alleged corruption during the tenure of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

Responding to media queries, Gehlot dismissed reports of a formula being devised to accommodate Pilot, emphasizing that such practices did not exist within the Congress party.

"As far as I know, there is no such tradition in the Congress where any leader demands something and the party high command offers to give that position. We have not heard of such a formula ever," Gehlot stated firmly.

The power struggle between Gehlot and Pilot dates back to 2018 when the Congress formed the government in Rajasthan. In 2020, Pilot led a failed revolt against the Gehlot government, resulting in his removal from the positions of the party's state unit president and deputy chief minister.

Last month, Pilot defied warnings from the party and conducted a day-long fast, criticizing Gehlot for his alleged inaction on corruption allegations against the previous Raje government.

