Rajasthan election 2023: Congress projects unity as Gehlot, Pilot resolve differences ahead of polls

"We have decided to fight the election unitedly. Both are in agreement that the Congress party has to work together, and definitely we will win the election in Rajasthan," Venugopal said, flanked by Gehlot and Pilot.

In an attempt to resolve the ongoing leadership tussle in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot have agreed to put aside their differences and work together in the upcoming assembly elections, the Congress party announced on Monday.

The decision was reached after extensive discussions with the high command, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. The meeting took place at Kharge's residence in Rajaji Marg and was attended by Sukhjinder Randhawa, the party's in-charge of state affairs.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal expressed confidence in the party's unity and its prospects in the Rajasthan elections.