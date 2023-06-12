The Congress is taking a page out of its own election campaign manual which it used in Karnataka to bag a victory.
Ahead of the upcoming elections, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday announced that the Congress party will provide everyone with free smartphones with three years of free internet.
"We will give smartphones for free in which you will get free internet for three years," Gehlot said per an ANI tweet.
On Sunday, the senior Congress leaders also pointed out that in the past five years, he had opened 300 colleges including 130 girls' colleges in Rajasthan. Comparatively, in 70 years, only 250 colleges had been opened, Gehlot claimed.
The Congress is taking a page out of its own election campaign manual which it used in Karnataka to bag a victory.
On May 31, Gehlot announced a zero bill for users consuming up to 100 units of electricity per month. For those consuming up to 200 units, fixed charges, fuel surcharges and other charges will be waived off along with the first 100 units free.
In Madhya Pradesh, Congress Chief Kamal Nath made a similar promise ahead of polls. He offered free electricity for up to 100 units and a 50 percent reduction in bills for consumption of up to 200 units.
Karnataka voters were promised similar freebies, including 200 units of free electricity and Rs 2,000 to all matriarchs, by the Congress.
Elections in Rajasthan are already off to a rocky start with rumours surrounding Sachin Pilot's ambition to float a new party. Meanwhile, the Congress is posing a united front, claiming that the Rajasthan Congress will "be together" and "fight unitedly."
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out | IBBI Paper — here's why the 'Single, Transferable Vote' for insolvency resolution is a fraught
Jun 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World Day Against Child Labour | Here's why the world must focus on social justice and poverty alleviation on priority
Jun 12, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Coach-Soch | Shaping organisational culture — uncomfortable truth about toxic leadership
Jun 11, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Sundar Pichai's tech-tonic impact on Google and the world
Jun 10, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read