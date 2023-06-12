The Congress is taking a page out of its own election campaign manual which it used in Karnataka to bag a victory.

Ahead of the upcoming elections, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday announced that the Congress party will provide everyone with free smartphones with three years of free internet.

"We will give smartphones for free in which you will get free internet for three years," Gehlot said per an ANI tweet.

On Sunday, the senior Congress leaders also pointed out that in the past five years, he had opened 300 colleges including 130 girls' colleges in Rajasthan . Comparatively, in 70 years, only 250 colleges had been opened, Gehlot claimed.

On May 31, Gehlot announced a zero bill for users consuming up to 100 units of electricity per month. For those consuming up to 200 units, fixed charges, fuel surcharges and other charges will be waived off along with the first 100 units free.

In Madhya Pradesh, Congress Chief Kamal Nath made a similar promise ahead of polls. He offered free electricity for up to 100 units and a 50 percent reduction in bills for consumption of up to 200 units.

Karnataka voters were promised similar freebies, including 200 units of free electricity and Rs 2,000 to all matriarchs, by the Congress.