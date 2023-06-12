CNBC TV18
Rajasthan election 2023 | Congress CM Ashok Gehlot announces free smartphone with 3 years of free internet

Rajasthan election 2023 | Congress CM Ashok Gehlot announces free smartphone with 3 years of free internet

Rajasthan election 2023 | Congress CM Ashok Gehlot announces free smartphone with 3 years of free internet
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 12, 2023 1:19:01 PM IST (Published)

The Congress is taking a page out of its own election campaign manual which it used in Karnataka to bag a victory.

Ahead of the upcoming elections, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday announced that the Congress party will provide everyone with free smartphones with three years of free internet.

"We will give smartphones for free in which you will get free internet for three years," Gehlot said per an ANI tweet.
On Sunday, the senior Congress leaders also pointed out that in the past five years, he had opened 300 colleges including 130 girls' colleges in Rajasthan. Comparatively, in 70 years, only 250 colleges had been opened, Gehlot claimed.
