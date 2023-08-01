Rajasthan election 2023: Police deploy water canons as BJP stages Jaipur protest against CM Gehlot

BJP workers protested in Jaipur against the Congress-led government in Rajasthan, accusing Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of corruption, atrocities against women, unemployment and failing law and order ahead of the upcoming polls.
#WATCH | Jaipur: Police use water canon on BJP workers protesting against the Ashok Gehlot-led Government over the alleged corruption, atrocities against women, crumbling law and order and unemployment under CM Ashok Gehlot-led administration. pic.twitter.com/TYhFYV71zd— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 1, 2023
#WATCH | Jaipur: Rajasthan BJP workers hold protest against the Ashok Gehlot-led Government against the alleged corruption, atrocities against women, crumbling law and order and unemployment under CM Ashok Gehlot-led administration. pic.twitter.com/7Z3sICmB9l— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 1, 2023
VIDEO | Police use water cannon to disperse BJP workers protesting in Jaipur against the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government over various issues. pic.twitter.com/cAjVi90vPg— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 1, 2023
