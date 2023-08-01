Rajasthan election 2023: Police deploy water canons as BJP stages Jaipur protest against CM Gehlot

BJP workers protested in Jaipur against the Congress-led government in Rajasthan, accusing Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of corruption, atrocities against women, unemployment and failing law and order ahead of the upcoming polls.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Rajasthan held a massive protest in Jaipur today against the Congress-led government, just ahead of polls. The police used water canons to disperse the demonstrators on Tuesday evening.

The BJP is protesting against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his administration over allegations of corruption, atrocities against women, unemployment and crumbling law and order.

Videos show throngs of protestors congregating in Jaipur and police officers using water canons to keep them under control.

#WATCH | Jaipur: Police use water canon on BJP workers protesting against the Ashok Gehlot-led Government over the alleged corruption, atrocities against women, crumbling law and order and unemployment under CM Ashok Gehlot-led administration. pic.twitter.com/TYhFYV71zd — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 1, 2023

Leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan , Rajendra Rathore of the BJP said that the party wants to throw out the Gehlot government since it "protects rapists and corrupts."

"Being the fourth pillar of democracy, media must show the anger and emotions of the lakhs of people who have come here and people of Rajasthan have decided to throw out the Ashok Gehlot government who protects rapists, corrupts and stays silent on atrocities of people," Rathore alleged.

#WATCH | Jaipur: Rajasthan BJP workers hold protest against the Ashok Gehlot-led Government against the alleged corruption, atrocities against women, crumbling law and order and unemployment under CM Ashok Gehlot-led administration. pic.twitter.com/7Z3sICmB9l — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 1, 2023

VIDEO | Police use water cannon to disperse BJP workers protesting in Jaipur against the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government over various issues. pic.twitter.com/cAjVi90vPg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 1, 2023

Assembly elections are due in Rajasthan sometime this year.