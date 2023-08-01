CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsRajasthan election 2023: Police deploy water canons as BJP stages Jaipur protest against CM Gehlot

Rajasthan election 2023: Police deploy water canons as BJP stages Jaipur protest against CM Gehlot

Rajasthan election 2023: Police deploy water canons as BJP stages Jaipur protest against CM Gehlot
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 1, 2023 4:51:56 PM IST (Published)

BJP workers protested in Jaipur against the Congress-led government in Rajasthan, accusing Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of corruption, atrocities against women, unemployment and failing law and order ahead of the upcoming polls.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Rajasthan held a massive protest in Jaipur today against the Congress-led government, just ahead of polls. The police used water canons to disperse the demonstrators on Tuesday evening.

The BJP is protesting against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his administration over allegations of corruption, atrocities against women, unemployment and crumbling law and order.
Videos show throngs of protestors congregating in Jaipur and police officers using water canons to keep them under control.
Leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan, Rajendra Rathore of the BJP said that the party wants to throw out the Gehlot government since it "protects rapists and corrupts."
"Being the fourth pillar of democracy, media must show the anger and emotions of the lakhs of people who have come here and people of Rajasthan have decided to throw out the Ashok Gehlot government who protects rapists, corrupts and stays silent on atrocities of people," Rathore alleged.
The Congress and BJP have been in a war of words leading up to the elections. Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Rajasthan, CM Gehlot alleged that the PMO had cancelled his speech at the event due to which he was not present.
Modi said the Rajasthan chief minister "was supposed to attend the programme but could not due to ill health... I pray for his good health".
Assembly elections are due in Rajasthan sometime this year.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Ashok GehlotAssembly Election 2023BJPCongressRajasthanRajasthan Election 2023

Recommended Articles

View All
Maruti Suzuki's RC Bhargava expects to double car volumes by 2030, hints at more reorganisations | Q&A

Maruti Suzuki's RC Bhargava expects to double car volumes by 2030, hints at more reorganisations | Q&A

Aug 1, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava says growth would not be possible without reorganisation

Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava says growth would not be possible without reorganisation

Aug 1, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Tax Talks | Online Gaming — here's how the new taxation effectively cascades from 28% to over 50%

Tax Talks | Online Gaming — here's how the new taxation effectively cascades from 28% to over 50%

Aug 1, 2023 IST5 Min Read

World Lung Cancer Day | It's high time the research find new ways to manage this difficult-to-treat cancer

World Lung Cancer Day | It's high time the research find new ways to manage this difficult-to-treat cancer

Aug 1, 2023 IST7 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X