Rajasthan crisis: Sachin Pilot has support of 19 MLAs, in talks with BJP, says report

Updated : July 12, 2020 04:34 PM IST

The crisis in ruling Congress in Rajasthan is seemingly getting worse as deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot is reportedly in talks with the BJP.
Pilot, who shares an uneasy equation with chief minister Ashok Gehlot, is reportedly claiming the support of 19 MLAs including three independents.
Earlier Sunday, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal took to Twitter to express his worries about the state of the party in Rajasthan.
