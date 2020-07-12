Politics Rajasthan crisis: Sachin Pilot has support of 19 MLAs, in talks with BJP, says report Updated : July 12, 2020 04:34 PM IST The crisis in ruling Congress in Rajasthan is seemingly getting worse as deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot is reportedly in talks with the BJP. Pilot, who shares an uneasy equation with chief minister Ashok Gehlot, is reportedly claiming the support of 19 MLAs including three independents. Earlier Sunday, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal took to Twitter to express his worries about the state of the party in Rajasthan. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply