Rajasthan crisis: Kapil Sibal says he is worried for Congress
Updated : July 12, 2020 03:02 PM IST
A crisis is reportedly brewing within the Rajasthan Congress with deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and his supporting MLAs not sharing good ties with Chief Minister Gehlot.
The flashpoint between the two top leaders in Rajasthan was a probe ordered by the state police into "poaching" of MLAs and a notice sent to Pilot, which has not gone well with him.
Gehlot on Saturday accused the opposition BJP of trying to topple his government.