Rajasthan court acquits 6 in Pehlu Khan lynching case

A court in Alwar, Rajasthan on Wednesday acquitted six out ofÂ nine accused in the Pehlu Khan lynching case.

Pehlu Khan, a native of Nuh in Haryana, was brutally beaten up by cow vigilantes near Behror in Rajasthan on the Delhi-Alwar highway on April 1, for transporting cattle without prior permission.

He succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital on April 3. The lynching was caught on camera.

Earlier, police had given a clean chit to all six people accused of lynching Pehlu Khan. The police's decision was reportedly based on statements of the staff of a cow shelter and mobile phone records.