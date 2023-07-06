In Rajasthan, Congress plans to fight unitedly to change winning pattern

Sachin Pilot said the Congress will focus on fighting the Rajasthan Assembly elections with an aim to defeat the BJP and its corrupt politics. Its objective would be to find candidates who will ensure confidence in the minds of the people.

The Congress is planning to put up a united show in Rajasthan to win the assembly elections later this year amid reported infighting between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Rahul Gandhi, AICC in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Randhawa and Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Dotasra met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on July 6 and held discussions related to election preparedness.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K C Venugopal said the party leaders have agreed on fighting the polls unitedly.