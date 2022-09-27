By CNBCTV18.com

All eyes are on Congress chief Sonia Gandhi after a series of developments in Rajasthan, where a majority of the party MLAs have rebelled against Sachin Pilot and want Ashok Gehlot to continue as the chief minister. Party observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken, who were sent to Rajasthan, returned to Delhi on Monday after a planned meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) failed to take place. Sources said that Gehlot was out of the race for the party's presidential elections and the top brass was not keen on him. Gehlot has maintained that the "one man, one post" formula does not apply to him as the Congress presidential poll is an internal affair. Senior party leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, known to have close ties with Gehlot, was called to Delhi to look into solutions amidst the crisis. The political drama in Rajasthan over a possible leadership change continued on Monday with the MLAs loyal to Gehlot refraining from separately meeting Kharge and Maken. They held a parallel meeting in favour of Gehlot remaining as the chief minister and put forth a series of demands. Pilot, who is seen to be the main contender for the chief minister's post if Gehlot is elected as the Congress president, is also expected to meet the party's high command amid the developments.