    Rajasthan Congress Crisis LIVE Updates: Ashok Gehlot out of party's president poll race, Kamal Nath says 'not interested'

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Rajasthan Congress Crisis LIVE Updates: The political drama in Rajasthan over a possible leadership change continued on Monday with the MLAs loyal to Gehlot refraining from separately meeting AICC observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken. They held a parallel meeting in favour of Ashok Gehlot remaining as the chief minister and put forth a series of demands. Sachin Pilot, who is seen to be the main contender for the chief minister's post if Gehlot is elected as the Congress president, is also expected to meet the party's high command amid the developments.

    'Entertaining game' is going on in Rajasthan, says Anurag Thakur

    Union minister Anurag Thakur took a jibe at the Congress over its Rajasthan crisis, saying an "entertaining game" is going on in the state ruled by the grand old party. "While on one hand, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is going to fight the Congress presidential poll, on the other hand, he is trying to save his government as there is a conflict in the party about the next chief minister," Thakur said, adding that the tenure of the chief minister of Rajasthan is spent only in saving his government.

    Good morning readers!

    Welcome to the live blog on the political crisis in the Rajasthan unit of Congress. At least 90 MLAs, loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, have tendered resignation after Sachin Pilot was seen as the main contender for the chief minister's post. MLAs have put forth three demands and refused to meet party observers too.

    Catch all the live updates here
     

