Summary

Rajasthan Congress Crisis LIVE Updates: The political drama in Rajasthan over a possible leadership change continued on Monday with the MLAs loyal to Gehlot refraining from separately meeting AICC observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken. They held a parallel meeting in favour of Ashok Gehlot remaining as the chief minister and put forth a series of demands. Sachin Pilot, who is seen to be the main contender for the chief minister's post if Gehlot is elected as the Congress president, is also expected to meet the party's high command amid the developments.