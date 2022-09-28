By CNBCTV18.com

Congress observers for Rajasthan recommended disciplinary action against three party leaders, including two ministers, for the crisis in the state, but did not seek any action against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The three Gehlot loyalists against whom action has been recommended are Cabinet Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Minister and Congress Chief Whip in the Assembly Mahesh Joshi, and MLA Dharmendra Rathore. The observers - Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken - submitted their report to party chief Sonia Gandhi, flagging "gross indiscipline" on the part of some leaders who organised a parallel meet of MLAs instead of joining a Congress Legislature Party meeting. The two observers had to return from Jaipur without holding the CLP meeting as a large group of MLAs considered loyal to Chief Minister Gehlot refused to join it and put forth certain conditions for the selection of Gehlot's successor. The report came a day after the observers briefed Sonia Gandhi on the developments and she had asked them to submit a written report.