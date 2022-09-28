Summary

Rajasthan Congress Crisis LIVE Updates: Congress observers for Rajasthan recommended disciplinary action against three party leaders -- Shanti Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi, and Dharmendra Rathore -- for the crisis in the state, but did not seek any action against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The observers - Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken - submitted their report to party chief Sonia Gandhi, flagging "gross indiscipline" on the part of some leaders who organised a parallel meet of MLAs instead of joining a Congress Legislature Party meeting.