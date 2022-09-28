    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Rajasthan Congress Crisis LIVE Updates: Sonia Gandhi may meet Ashok Gehlot today; Sachin Pilot, Antony in Delhi
    Rajasthan Congress Crisis LIVE Updates: Congress observers for Rajasthan recommended disciplinary action against three party leaders -- Shanti Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi, and Dharmendra Rathore -- for the crisis in the state, but did not seek any action against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The observers - Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken - submitted their report to party chief Sonia Gandhi, flagging "gross indiscipline" on the part of some leaders who organised a parallel meet of MLAs instead of joining a Congress Legislature Party meeting.

    How will the person who is unable to handle his MLAs, handle the Congress? Congress' Singhdeo hits out at Ashok Gehlot

    BJP behind conspiracy to topple Congress govt in Rajasthan: State minister

    Amid an ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, state minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas alleged on Tuesday that the BJP has again started hatching a conspiracy to topple the Congress government. On the other hand, another minister, Rajendra Singh Gudha, once again endorsed senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot's name for the chief minister's post. "ED, income tax department, CBI officials are sitting in Rajasthan. BJP's game has started. BJP is again engaged in a conspiracy to topple the Rajasthan government," Khachariyawas told reporters here. He said whatever decision the Congress high-command takes as regards the latest political developments in the state will be acceptable to all.

    Sachin Pilot arrives in Delhi amid high political drama in Rajasthan Congress

    Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot arrived in the national capital on Tuesday amid a buzz of a likely meeting with the party high command that is grappling with the high political drama in the state. However, there was no confirmation about his schedule here with sources close to him saying that no meetings were fixed so far. Pilot's visit comes a day after Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken, the two Congress observers for Rajasthan, briefed party president Sonia Gandhi about the political crisis in the party's state unit. The two leaders were sent as observers to Jaipur for a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting. However, the CLP meeting did not take place.

    Congress leader AK Antony reaches Delhi

    "I don't want to comment on speculations. I left national politics two years ago," says Antony.

    Congress observers for Rajasthan recommended disciplinary action against three party leaders, including two ministers, for the crisis in the state, but did not seek any action against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The three Gehlot loyalists against whom action has been recommended are Cabinet Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Minister and Congress Chief Whip in the Assembly Mahesh Joshi, and MLA Dharmendra Rathore. The observers - Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken - submitted their report to party chief Sonia Gandhi, flagging "gross indiscipline" on the part of some leaders who organised a parallel meet of MLAs instead of joining a Congress Legislature Party meeting.

    Good morning readers!

    Welcome to the live blog on the political crisis in the Rajasthan unit of Congress. Party interim president Sonia Gandhi is likely to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as MLAs loyal to him turned rebel. Sonia has also summoned former UPA minister AK Antony to Delhi.

    Catch all the latest updates here.

