Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot presents old state budget for seven minutes

Following the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's error of reading the old state budget for seven minutes, the opposition sat in the well of the state assembly, and the House was adjourned for half-an-hour.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday read the old state budget speech and only stopped after seven minutes when the chief whip interrupted him.

The Speaker CP Joshi told the opposition to maintain order, but they continued their uproar. The BJP MLAs again staged a sit-in the well after the adjournment.

Later, Gehlot addressed the opposition in the House, asking them to point out a difference in what's written in the state budget documents in his hand and the copies given to the members of the House. He said if a page was added to his copy by mistake, how is it a matter of leaking of the state budget?

The House Proceedings resumed later with the CM presenting the budget, after he apologised for his error.

Former Rajasthan CM said that when she was the chief minister, she used check the budget documents and speech repeatedly before presenting it in the assembly. She said one can only imagine how safe Rajasthan is in the hands of a chief minister like Gehlot who presents and old state budget.

The Chief Minister was to present the state's budget for the FY24 fiscal today.

The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly's budget session began on January 23 and is the last full budget to be presented by the Congress-led government as the state heads to elections this year.

The state government put up hoardings with the tagline "Bachat, rahat, badhat" translating to "Saving, relief, progress" in Jaipur on Tuesday, ahead of the budget announcement.

Gehlot had told reporters in January that the budget would focus on youths and students.