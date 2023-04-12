Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot dismisses talk of inaction in corruption cases, cites ACB raids

Gehlot said that the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has taken action against several corrupt officers, which is a significant achievement and has not happened in any other place in the country.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday dismissed talk of inaction against corruption in the state as alleged by his party colleague Sachin Pilot, saying the state Anti-Corruption Bureau was handling such cases. He stressed that his government’s focus was on easing inflation and nothing is going to distract him from it.

"Our aim is to ease inflation. This is our only focus and we are not going to deviate from it," Gehlot said in reply to a question during a press conference in Jaipur at his residence, a day after Pilot held a protest demanding action against alleged corruption cases during the erstwhile BJP government under Vasundhara Rajae.

Addressing reporters at the launch of over 2,000 'inflation relief' camps in the state, Gehlot said that the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has taken action against several corrupt officers, which is a significant achievement and has not happened in any other place in the country.

Pilot alleged that the Congress government failed to investigate cases of alleged corruption during the BJP's rule in Rajasthan. He argued that the action needs to be taken soon, claiming that "the opponents can spread an illusion that there is some collusion".

The Pilot camp clarified that the demonstration is against the previous Vasundhara Raje government in the state and "not targeted at anyone else".

However, the Congress objected to the dharna, saying any such protest against its sitting government clearly amounts to anti-party activity. The party said that it mainly opposed the sit-in protest as it objected to Pilot's remark against the Ashok Gehlot government.

Pilot's protests come at a time when the Congress party is facing significant challenges in several states, including Rajasthan. The recent protests are being seen as another point of conflict between him and the Congress leadership. Many political commentators are speculating that Pilot's actions are part of a wider attempt to pressure the Congress high command to address the long-standing leadership issues within the party.

Gehlot has been strengthening his case by offering populist moves, including measures such as LPG gas cylinder for Rs 500, free electricity for up to 100 units, free food kits for one crore families, and an inflation relief package of around R's 19000 crores, as announced in the state budget.