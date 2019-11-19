Rajasthan civic polls: Counting of votes to elect 2100 ward councillors currently underway

The counting of votes for elections to 49 municipal bodies in Rajasthan is currently underway. The voting to elect nearly 2,100 ward councillors was held on Saturday.

Preparations for the counting have been completed. It will start at 8 am under tight security arrangements, a state election commission official told PTI.

According to the commission, nearly 72 percent voters exercised their franchise in the elections, with a maximum of 91.67 percent turnout in Nasirabad municipality of Ajmer district.

The overall voting percentage was 71.53 percent. Udaipur Municipal Corporation recorded the lowest turnout at 53 percent, the state election commission had said.

The BJP and the Congress control 21 municipal bodies each while the rest seven are with others.

Election for chairman and deputy chairman posts in the local bodies will be held on November 26 and 27 respectively, the official said.