Rajasthan civic polls: Counting of votes to elect 2100 ward councillors currently underway
Updated : November 19, 2019 09:06 AM IST
According to the Election Commission, nearly 72 percent voters exercised their franchise in the elections, with a maximum of 91.67 percent turnout in Nasirabad municipality of Ajmer district.
Udaipur Municipal Corporation recorded the lowest turnout at 53 percent.
The BJP and the Congress control 21 municipal bodies each while the rest seven are with others.
