Politics
Rajasthan bypoll 2019 results: Counting underway in Khinvsar and Mandava
Updated : October 24, 2019 09:19 AM IST
A total of 69.62 percent voting was reported in Mandava on Monday till 6 pm, while Khinvsar recorded 62.61 percent polling.
In Mandava, there is a clash between the two women candidates with Congress'' Rita Chaudhary being fielded against BJP''s Sushila Seegda.
In Khinvsar, it is the BJP alliance partner RLP''s Narayan Beniwal fighting against Congress'' veteran leader Harendra Mirdha.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more