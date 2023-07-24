Sacked Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Gudha claimed that around 50 people attacked, punched and kicked him in the state assemnly on Monday.

A huge drama unfolded in the Rajasthan Assembly on Monday after sacked minister Rajendra Gudha, aided by BJP MLAs, after he levelled serious allegations against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot while waving a red diary.

Gudha said criminals, "bigger than those sitting inside jails", are there inside the state Assembly. He said, "They (Rajasthan MLAs) work in a similar way Lawrence Bishnoi works from inside a central jail". He later told news agency ANI he wanted to present the red diary to the Chairman but the latter did not allow him to speak. He further alleged that he was kicked and punched by other leaders.

"Congress leader Shanti Kumar Dhariwal pushed me and other Congress leaders started fighting with me and took away some pages of the diary. Some Congress leaders kicked and punched me and later threw me out of the assembly. I was getting calls to not attend the session and that I will be sent to jail soon," Gudha said.

He claimed that around 50 people attacked, punched and kicked him. "The Chairman of the Rajasthan Assembly did not even allow me to speak," he said.

Gudha, who held charge as minister of state for Sainik Kalyan (Independent Charge), Home Guard and Civil Defence, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, was sacked on Friday, hours after he cornered the state government over the law and order situation and women safety in the assembly.

"I was sacked for my 15-second statement in which I said that women in Rajasthan are not safe and crime against them is on a rise. They accused me of working with the BJP and asked me apologise. I want to ask why should I apologise and what is my mistake," asked Gudha.

What happened in Rajasthan Assembly on Monday

Congress leader Rajendra Singh Gudha reached near Speaker CP Joshi's chair with a "red diary" and had an argument with him on Monday. In a video shared by ANI, Gudha could be seen struggling to enter the Rajasthan Assembly.

As Gudha waved the red-coloured diary, the speaker asked him to come to his chamber. After some time, Gudha reached near Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal and confronted him while he stood to speak.

Ugly scenes were witnessed at this time and BJP MLAs too created an uproar and stormed the well of the House over the issue of the "red diary".

The speaker then adjourned the House.

Before the House began in the morning, Gudha told reporters that he would "disclose" details about the "red diary" in the assembly. He said the diary contained some "secrets".