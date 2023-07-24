Sacked Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Gudha claimed that around 50 people attacked, punched and kicked him in the state assemnly on Monday.
#BreakingNews: Sacked Congress MLA Rajendra Gudha mentioned a 'red diary' while speaking to the press after a massive showdown at the Rajasthan Assembly. He levelled serious allegations against CM Gehlot while waving the diary #Rajasthan #RajasthanAssembly #Congress pic.twitter.com/zJeARK5Bf1— News18 (@CNNnews18) July 24, 2023
#WATCH | Sacked Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha, says "I wanted to present my red diary to the Chairman but he did not allow me to speak. Congress leader Shanti Kumar Dhariwal pushed me and other Congress leaders started fighting with me and took away some pages of the… pic.twitter.com/pyxvF5M36D— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 24, 2023
#WATCH | Congress leader Rajendra Singh Gudha was not allowed to enter the Rajasthan Assembly today after being removed as minister in Ashok Gehlot's cabinet. pic.twitter.com/aMVOt0JRbM— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 24, 2023
