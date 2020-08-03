Politics Rajapaksa brothers to get strong support in Sri Lanka polls on Wednesday Updated : August 03, 2020 02:48 PM IST Gotabaya Rajapaksa won the presidential election last November after casting himself as the only leader able to keep Sri Lanka secure following the Easter attacks on churches and hotels. The Islamic State-inspired attacks that killed 269 people had exposed serious intelligence lapses and discord among political leaders of the then-government. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply