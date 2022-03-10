Raja sansi Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Raja sansi Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Raja sansi is an assembly constituency in the Amritsar district, in the Majha region of the state of Punjab.

The Raja sansi legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Raja sansi was won by Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria of the INC. He defeated SAD's Vir Singh Lopoke.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria garnered 59,628 votes, securing 45.17 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 5,727 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 4.34 percent.

The total number of voters in the Raja sansi constituency stands at 1,77,713 with 84,176 male voters and 93,526 female voters.

The Raja sansi constituency has a literacy level of 74.94 percent.