Raj Thackeray's MNS to contest Maharashtra assembly polls

Updated : September 30, 2019 04:17 PM IST

The MNS is likely to put up candidates mostly in urban centres like Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Nashik and Pune and the campaign will be kicked off with a public rally in Mumbai on October 5.
The exact number of seats the MNS will contest is not clear as yet.
It is also not known if the party will consider putting up a candidate in Worli, from where Raj Thackeray's nephew Aditya Thackeray will contest his maiden election.
