Raj Thackeray became BJP's loudspeaker after securing amnesty from Central agencies: Sanjay Raut

By PTI  IST (Updated)
Stating that Hindutva runs in the veins of the Shiv Sena, Raut said the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) lacked the courage to fight directly with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

Raj Thackeray became BJP's loudspeaker after securing amnesty from Central agencies: Sanjay Raut
In a dig, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said Raj Thackeray has become a "loudspeaker" of BJP after securing "amnesty" from Central probe agencies, a day after the MNS chief batted for the Uniform Civil Code and stressed the need for controlling the population growth in the country.
Stating that Hindutva runs in the veins of the Shiv Sena, Raut said the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) lacked the courage to fight directly with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.
Making light of the MNS chief's ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques till May 3, Raut said only Sena supremo the late Bal Thackeray had the "capability and power" to give ultimatums to governments.
"Raj Thackeray got amnesty from Central probe agencies and has become BJP's loudspeaker. This loudspeaker is blaring out of desperation but people will shut it down," the Sena MP alleged.
