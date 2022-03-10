Raipur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Raipur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Raipur is an assembly constituency in the Dehradun district, in the Maidan region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Raipur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Raipur was won by Umesh Sharma Kau of the BJP. He defeated INC's Prabhu Lal.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Umesh Sharma (Kau).

In the 2017 assembly polls, Umesh Sharma Kau garnered 59,764 votes, securing 60.74 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 36,771 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 37.37 percent.

The total number of voters in the Raipur constituency stands at 1,77,176 with 92,433 male voters and 84,732 female voters.