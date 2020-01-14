Politics
Rain intensifies cold wave in Punjab and Haryana
Updated : January 14, 2020 12:55 PM IST
Met officials said rain or thundershowers could take place in parts of Punjab and Haryana over the next 24 hours.
Chandigarh, which saw 10.9 mm of rain, had a low of 8.6 degrees, a fall from 11.3 degrees a day earlier.
