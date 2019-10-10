Politics
Railways made Rs 35,073 crore in 10 years by just selling scrap
Updated : October 10, 2019 09:06 AM IST
The Railways managed to make Rs 35,073 crore in 10 years by selling off scrap, including coaches, wagons and rail tracks.
The Indian Railways said it earned maximum profit of Rs 4,409 crore by selling scrap in 2011-12.
Among scrap, rail tracks were sold the most, and the overall income from selling the tracks in 10 years stood at Rs 11,938 crore.
