Railways made Rs 35,073 crore in 10 years by just selling scrap

Updated : October 10, 2019 09:06 AM IST

The Railways managed to make Rs 35,073 crore in 10 years by selling off scrap, including coaches, wagons and rail tracks.

The Indian Railways said it earned maximum profit of Rs 4,409 crore by selling scrap in 2011-12.