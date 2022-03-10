Raikot Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Raikot Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Raikot is an assembly constituency in the Ludhiana district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Raikot legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Raikot was won by Jagtar Singh Jagga Hissowal of the AAP. He defeated INC's Amar Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab Vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Gurcharan Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Jagtar Singh Jagga Hissowal garnered 48,245 votes, securing 40.93 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 10,614 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 9.01 percent.

The total number of voters in the Raikot constituency stands at 1,56,301 with 73,478 male voters and 82,823 female voters.