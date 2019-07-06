In association with
Rahul’s resignation: What next for Gandhi family scion and his party

Updated : July 06, 2019 01:04 PM IST

There is no reason why there is so much dead wood among ‘leaders’ who have no followers on the ground.
Rahul has to work tirelessly to help the new Congress president replace the present cadre of ‘leaders’ with fresh blood.
