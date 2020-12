Congress leader Rahul Gandhi found himself in middle of the controversy once again for giving a miss to the 136th Foundation Day of his party on Monday.

The Gandhi scion left for a personal visit to an undisclosed location on Sunday. Party’s interim chief Sonia Gandhi also skipped the event and addressed the party leaders and workers through a video message.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi acted as a troubleshooter and stepped in for her brother at the event. She slammed the Central government over farm laws.

Senior party leader A K Antony unfurled the flag at the party headquarters in New Delhi to mark the event. Others present at the event included Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma.

Rahul’s foreign trip

The Congress leader received heavy criticism for skipping such important event at a time when the country is witnessing a massive protest by the cultivators against new farm laws.

When asked about Rahul Gandhi’s absence, Priyanka chose to remain silent. Meanwhile, the party said he was on a short trip to meet up with an ailing relative.

Rahul’s foreign visit comes a week after Sonia Gandhi met top leaders of the party, including the ones who have demanded an organisational overhaul of Congress party.

In the meeting, Rahul had said that he is ready to take up any responsibility which his party leaders assign him.

Sonia Gandhi’s absence

Sonia Gandhi, in a video message, asked the partymen to unite and work towards strengthening the party. She asked them to protect the democracy and constitution from ‘dictatorship’, claiming the people of the country were going through difficult times.

"Unemployment is at its peak, farms and fields are being attacked and black laws are being imposed on the country's 'annadata' (food provider). In such circumstances, it is our responsibility to save the country from such dictatorship and fight it. This is true patriotism," Sonia said.

Sonia Gandhi took over as interim chief after Rahul’s resignation. Since then, Congress has been witnessing a phase of dissatisfaction among the party leaders over the leadership issue.

Shiv Sena-Congress tussle over 'Saamana' editorial

Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ on Saturday took a jibe at Congress, saying that the main opposition party has turned "feeble and disintegrated".

It said that the party should introspect about the leadership issue. "Farmers are protesting on the national capital borders. But the rulers in Delhi are completely indifferent towards this agitation. The disintegrated and feeble opposition party is the main reason behind the government's indifference. Ineffective opposition is leading to this disintegration of democracy," it said.

The mouthpiece further claimed that Rahul Gandhi individually is putting up a strong fight, but there is no clarity on the leadership issue.

It further urged all political parties to come under the UPA banner to fight the ‘dictatorial’ attitude of the Central government.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress leaders slammed Shiv Sena for criticising the party in its mouthpiece.

Speaking at the foundation day, Senior Maharashtra Congress leader said that the Shiv Sen has no right to speak on how the Congress-led national opposition alliance should function.

Senior party leader Ashok Chavan also hit out at the Shiv Sena, saying it was not part of the UPA, and thus, it was improper for them to comment on the leadership issue.