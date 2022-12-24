Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Delhi today — Here's the traffic advisory

Party workers led by Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary welcomed Rahul Gandhi and other members of the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Badarpur border.

Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi entered Delhi early this morning. Gandhi and other yatris were accorded a warm welcome at the Badarpur border. Upon entering Delhi, Gandhi said the purpose of the yatra is to show the “real Hindustan” where people help each other. Gandhi also thanked people for their love and support to the rally.

In the Delhi leg of the yatra, senior party leaders, including former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Shaktisinh Gohil and others will walk with Gandhi.

Here are key things to know about the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi

The Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi will cover roughly 23 km, starting from the Badarpur border to the Red Fort, with a two-hour break in between at Ashram in the afternoon.

The yatra will pass through Sarita Vihar, Ashram and Nizamuddin till it reaches the Lutyens area near the Oberoi hotel.

The march will take a break of two-and-a-half hours at Ashram. It will then continue from Nizamuddin straight on to the Zakir Hussain Marg to reach India Gate and follow Tilak Marg to continue to the ITO area.

The yatra will pass through Nizamuddin, India Gate, ITO, Delhi Gate and Daryaganj.

The march is expected to end at around 4.30 pm at Red Fort. After this, Rahul Gandhi and a small group of party leaders are expected to proceed to Raj Ghat to pay tribute to national leaders.

After the day’s march through Delhi, the yatra will halt for around nine days. The yatra will resume from January 3 from Uttar Pradesh, then again head to Haryana in the second phase. It will then proceed to Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, family members of freedom fighters and top Congress leaders are expected to join the Delhi leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra. BSP MP Shyam Singh Yadav is also expected to join the yatra today.

Traffic update

The Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory and cautioned commuters on the routes that will be affected.

During the yatra, Badarpur flyover, Mitha Pur Chowk, MB Road, Apollo flyover, Prahlad Pur Red Light, Mathura Road, Okhla Mod red light, NFC Red Light, Modi Mill flyover, Ashram Chowk, Mool Chand, AIIMS, and Andrews Ganj will be affected, according to the police advisory.

The key roads close to the rally route include Raj Ghat Chowk, India Gate C-Hexagon, Ashram Chowk, Mandi House, Minto Road, and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.