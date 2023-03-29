By-election in Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad constituency soon? EC says it's in no hurry

Wayanad is the constituency of Congress MP and leader Rahul Gandhi which fell vacant after he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

Amid the row over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said on Tuesday that the Election Commission (EC) was in no hurry to declare a by-election in Wayanad.

Wayanad is the constituency of Congress MP and leader Rahul Gandhi which fell vacant after he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

On Wednesday, the CEC said that as the trial court had given Gandhi 30 days to appeal against the conviction for a judicial remedy, the commission will wait before any further orders on the issue.

"We have six months to hold by-election after a seat falls vacant. The trial court has given 30 days time for judicial remedy. So, we will wait," CEC Rajiv Kumar said.

The CE said this while announcing dates for the Karnataka Assembly elections. Kumar confirmed that the poll body was notified on March 23 that the seat has fallen vacant and as per the Representation of People Act, it has six months to conduct an election.