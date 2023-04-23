A day after vacating official bungalow, Rahul Gandhi visits poll-bound Karnataka

On the occasion of Basava Jayanti, which commemorates the birth anniversary of 12th-century poet and social reformer Basaveshwara, Rahul Gandhi paid his respects at the Sangamanatha temple and the Aikya Linga in Kudala Sangama.

A day after vacating his official bungalow in Delhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a trip to the state of Karnataka ahead of the upcoming May 10 elections. On Sunday, he held a roadshow in Vijayapura and attended a Basava Jayanti celebration in Bagalkote, where he was accompanied by senior Congress leader and Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi also met with Jagadish Shettar, a former chief minister and Congress candidate from Hubballi-Dharwad-Central. Formerly a BJP leader, Shettar resigned from the Karnataka state assembly and joined the Congress after being denied a ticket in the poll-bound state.

Speaking to ANI, Shettar said it was his first meeting with Rahul Gandhi and that the two discussed "many issues."

He said, "I came to join Congress because everyone knows the ill-treatment given by BJP. So, I have shifted to another national party. Rahul Gandhi is the leader of that party. So, I discussed so many things."

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka LoP and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah attend the Basava Jayanti celebration at Basava Mantapa Centre, Bagalkote pic.twitter.com/1RHpqm4WTg — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023

On the occasion of Basava Jayanti, which commemorates the birth anniversary of 12th-century poet and social reformer Basaveshwara, Gandhi paid his respects at the Sangamanatha temple and the Aikya Linga in Kudala Sangama.

This holy site, situated at the confluence of the rivers Krishna and Malaprabha in the Bagalakote district, is a pilgrim centre and a significant destination for the Lingayat community. Basaveshwara, who is also known as Basavanna, founded the Lingayat sect and is revered by the community.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Election 2023 | Former CM Jagadish Shettar blames B L Santhosh for denying him BJP ticket

Gandhi also participated in the Basava Jayanti celebration organized by the Utsava Samithi at Basava Mantapa, along with other Congress leaders, including AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and state Congress campaign committee chief MB Patil. The event was attended by seers from several Lingayat maths.

The Lingayat community constitutes around 17 percent of the population in Karnataka and is widely considered to be the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) vote bank.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Elections 2023: Key battles to watch out for in triangular contest

During his speech at the event, Gandhi praised Basaveshwara's contributions to Indian democracy and parliamentary democracy, and his role in questioning and challenging societal practices that he believed were wrong.

Basavanna's teachings centred on the concept of a society free of the caste system, with equal opportunities for all.

Voting will take place in a single-phased manner in Karnataka on May 10 and results will be announced on May 13 for the Karnataka election 2023

With agency inputs.