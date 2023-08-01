Rahul Gandhi meets vegetable and fruit vendors in Delhi's Azadpur Mandi | WATCH

2 Min Read
VIDEO | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met vegetable and fruit vendors at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi earlier today.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi early on Tuesday morning met with vegetable and fruit vendors at the Azadpur Mandi in Delhi.
A video shows Gandhi interacting with several vendors and taking a tour of the market. He was accompanied by his bodyguards.
His visit to Delhi's Azadpur Mandi comes just a few days after Gandhi was discharged from a hospital in Kerala where he was completing a week-long wellness treatment.
Gandhi on Saturday, July 29, completed an Ayurvedic wellness treatment at the famous Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala in Malappuram and left for Delhi.
In a Facebook post, Gandhi said his stay at the hospital was a rejuvenating experience.
He thanked the doctors and staff for the "love and care" they shared for him.
"My stay at the Arya Vaidya Sala in Kottakkal has been a rejuvenating experience. My heartfelt thanks to Dr. PM Varier and his team of doctors and other staff, for the love and care they shared with me these past few days," he posted on Facebook with a picture.
With agency inputs.
First Published: Aug 1, 2023 10:49 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks | Online Gaming — here's how the new taxation effectively cascades from 28% to over 50%
Aug 1, 2023 IST5 Min Read
World Lung Cancer Day | It's high time the research find new ways to manage this difficult-to-treat cancer
Aug 1, 2023 IST7 Min Read
Aadhaar may become must for registering births and deaths in India, here are the other details of the Bill
Jul 31, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Meta's plan with Threads might be bigger than just being another Twitter
Jul 31, 2023 IST8 Min Read