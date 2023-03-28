Rahul Gandhi on vacating official bungalow: 'I owe the happy memories of my time spent here'

Reacting to the letter asking him to vacate his official bungalow in Delhi, disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi said, "As an elected member of the Lok Sabha over the last four terms, it is the mandate of the people to which I owe the happy memories of my time spent here."

Gandhi wrote a letter to the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday and thanked the Secretariat for their letter of March 27, 2023, regarding the cancellation of his accommodation at 12 Tughlak Lane in Delhi. He assured that he will abide by the details of the letter on the vacation of his official bungalow.

"Without prejudice to my rights, I will, of course, abide by the details contained in your letter," Gandhi said in his letter

Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress president, is also a Z-plus protectee who has been living in the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow since 2005. A senior official said a Member of Parliament (MP) has to vacate the official bungalow within one month of losing his membership.

Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the defamation case triggered a nationwide protest by Congress workers. While Congress leaders a held a day-long Sankalp Satyagraha on Monday, the party has yet again organised protest march from Red Fort to Town Hall in old Delhi's Chandni Chowk against the disqualification of party leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.