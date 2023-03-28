Rahul Gandhi on vacating official bungalow: 'I owe the happy memories of my time spent here'

Reacting to the letter asking him to vacate his official bungalow in Delhi, disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi said, "As an elected member of the Lok Sabha over the last four terms, it is the mandate of the people to which I owe the happy memories of my time spent here."
Recommended ArticlesView All
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation NSAs meet in Delhi on March 29 | What to expect
Mar 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Explained: What is Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific policy and its benefits for India
Mar 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Promoter stake in UPL is now at the highest in 18 years
Mar 28, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
"Har Payments Digital" —here's how the RBI wants to deepen India's digital payments
Mar 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Gandhi wrote a letter to the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday and thanked the Secretariat for their letter of March 27, 2023, regarding the cancellation of his accommodation at 12 Tughlak Lane in Delhi. He assured that he will abide by the details of the letter on the vacation of his official bungalow.
ALSO READ | 'Respect for the rule of law...': US says it is watching Rahul Gandhi's case in Indian courts
"Without prejudice to my rights, I will, of course, abide by the details contained in your letter," Gandhi said in his letter.
Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP on Friday, was asked to vacate his official bungalow on Monday. The move came days after the Congress leader was held guilty in a criminal defamation case over the "Modi surname" remark. Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court on March 23. He, however, was granted bail so that he could file an appeal in the higher court.
ALSO READ | Congress leaders wear black to protest against Centre, Kharge tells why they chose the colour | WATCH
Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress president, is also a Z-plus protectee who has been living in the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow since 2005. A senior official said a Member of Parliament (MP) has to vacate the official bungalow within one month of losing his membership.
Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the defamation case triggered a nationwide protest by Congress workers. While Congress leaders a held a day-long Sankalp Satyagraha on Monday, the party has yet again organised protest march from Red Fort to Town Hall in old Delhi's Chandni Chowk against the disqualification of party leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.
First Published: Mar 28, 2023 1:32 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!