Rahul Gandhi vacates his official bungalow, Congress says 'he resides in hearts'

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 22, 2023 3:32:57 PM IST (Published)

Rahul Gandhi had moved out all his belongings from his official residence on Friday, with reports claiming that he would hand over the bungalow to the Lok Sabha secretariat on Saturday.

The Congress party and its leaders have launched a hashtag campaign "#MeraGharAapkaGhar" on social media to support former party president Rahul Gandhi, who vacated his official residence 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow on Saturday, after was disqualified as MP after a conviction in a defamation case.

“This country is the home of Rahul Gandhi. Rahul,  who resides in the hearts of people. Rahul whose relationship with the public is unbreakable. Some see in him their son, some brother, some their leader... Rahul belongs to everyone and everyone belongs to Rahul. This is the reason why today the country is saying- Rahul ji, my house-your house. #MeraGharAapkaGhar,” the Congress wrote on its Twitter handle.
Rahul Gandhi had moved out all his belongings from his official residence on Friday, with reports claiming that he would hand over the bungalow to the Lok Sabha secretariat on Saturday, the Hindustan Times reported.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor too praised Rahul for his exemplary gesture.
“Today @RahulGandhi vacates his home at TughlaqLane in response to the LokSabha Secretariat’s order. The Court gave him 30 days to appeal &the HC or SC could still reinstate him, but his exemplary gesture to move out shows his respect for the rules. #Respect.” Shashi Tharoor tweeted,
Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said while Rahul Gandhi vacated his official residence today, his goal and destination are much higher than a house.
Rahul Gandhi starts shifting belongings ahead of vacating official bungalow
The Lok Sabha Secretariat had sent Gandhi a notice asking him to vacate the premises by April 22 following his disqualification as MP after his conviction and two-year sentence by a Surat court in a defamation case.
Accordingly, Rahul Gandhi shifted his office and personal belongings from the bungalow to his mother Sonia Gandhi's official residence on April 14.
A few years ago, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also asked to vacate her Lodhi Estate bungalow as the SPG cover was removed from her security.
Here are the privileges that Rahul Gandhi will lose after disqualification
Rahul Gandhi will not be able to contest the general election 2024 if his conviction is not suspended or overturned by a higher court before the elections.
He will not be able to contest any election for 6 years after the completion of his sentence, making it a total of 8 years from the date of conviction.
He will also lose privileges enjoyed by members of parliament under Articles 105 and 194 of the Constitution. He loses immunity from civil and criminal proceedings "in respect of" anything he said or voted in the Parliament.
He will also lose amenities such as Salary and Daily Allowances, Travelling Allowances and Travelling Facilities.
Rahul Gandhi may also be asked by the government to vacate his official residence in Delhi.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
X