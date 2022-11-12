    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    politics News

    Rahul Gandhi unlikely to attend Winter Session of Parliament — here's why
    The Winter Session of Parliament is likely to commence in the first week of December in the old building and conclude by the end of the month, sources said.

    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to attend the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament. He is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra and is currently in Maharashtra.

    "Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to attend the upcoming winter session of Parliament. He will not be skipping Bharat Jodo Yatra," said Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications.
    The Winter Session of Parliament is likely to commence in the first week of December in the old building and conclude by the end of the month, sources said.
    A final decision regarding the dates will be taken by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, they said.
    The session usually starts in the third week of November with around 20 sittings. But there have been occasions when the session was held in December, during 2017 and 2018.
    On Saturday, the Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Shevala village in Hingoli district on its sixth day in Maharashtra.
    The yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, entered its 66th day today and has so far covered 28 districts in six states.
    It will pass through 12 states before culminating in Jammu and Kashmir after spanning a distance of 3,570 km over the course of about 150 days.
    With inputs from PTI
