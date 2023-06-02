BJP national spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed a link between the regional party and Jinnah's outfit, which spearheaded the partition stir among Muslims. He noted that Jinnah's party had swept the pre-Independence provincial polls in Madras presidency, of which today's Kerala was then a part.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark in the United States that the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) was a completely secular party has drawn sharp condemnation from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's leaders who alleged that the Kerala party is guided by the same mindset which was behind Mohammad Ali Jinnah's All India Muslim League.

There is "nothing non-secular about the Muslim League," Gandhi said on Thursday, replying to a reporter's question about the Congress' alliance with IUML at the press club in Washington DC.

The IUML, per its website, operates on the political ideology of a strong emphasis on pro-Muslim community interests in India. It simultaneously claims to maintain harmony, mutual cooperation and unity between Muslims and other communities.

Taking offence to Gandhi's comments, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday alleged that the former Congress president speaks favourably of organisations like the Muslim Brotherhood, an extremist organisation banned in several countries, and the Muslim League as he has to contest against from Wayanad, a Muslim-majority seat, after losing from Amethi.

"These are the same people who had stayed back after partition. They formed the Muslim League here after partition and became MPs. They advocated for Sharia law, wanted separate seats reserved for Muslims. They are the same people who are part of the same Muslim League. It is Rahul Gandhi and the Congress that sees Hindu terrorism but feels Muslim League is secular," Thakur said.

While several Congress leaders have agreed with Gandhi's statement, the comments have picked a nerve with the BJP accusing him of insulting India on foreign soil.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday said, "2024 elections are ahead. Whatever he (Rahul Gandhi) wants to say, he should come here among the public and speak. Why he is insulting the nation on foreign soil? He must apologise for this."

Maurya's comments were echoed by his colleague Brajesh Pathak who said Gandhi's statement was saddening and asserted that the "people of India will never accept the insulting of the nation on foreign soil."

Defending the Congress leader, Karnataka's Ramesh Cennithala said IUML is "definitely" a secular party.

"They believe in secularism, they fight for secularism and they are against fascist movements. So, whatever Rahul Gandhi said is 100 percent correct," he said.

BJP national spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed a link between the regional party and Jinnah's outfit, which spearheaded the partition stir among Muslims. He noted that Jinnah's party had swept the pre-Independence provincial polls in Madras presidency, of which today's Kerala was then a part.

He told reporters that the Malappuram district body had passed a proposal in 2013 to lower the marriage age bar for girls to 16 years from 18, as Muslims were in a majority in the area. The then Congress government, which included the Muslim League, in the state backtracked only after fierce protest from the opposition.

For the Congress, parties like AIMIM, Muslim League and Indian Secular Front, a West Bengal party formed by a Muslim cleric, are secular and the PFI, a banned radical Islamic organisation, is a "cultural" body, he said.

Mocking Gandhi, the BJP leader said his claim raises a question mark on his wisdom.

Kerala BJP leader K J Alphons took a dig at Gandhi , saying he should be forgiven for such comments as his "intellectual capacity is limited".

BJP I-T department head Amit Malviya said, "Jinnah’s Muslim League, the party responsible for India's partition, on religious lines, according to Rahul Gandhi is a ‘secular’ party. Rahul Gandhi, though poorly read, is simply being disingenuous and sinister here. It is also his compulsion to remain acceptable in Wayanad."

