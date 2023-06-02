BJP national spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed a link between the regional party and Jinnah's outfit, which spearheaded the partition stir among Muslims. He noted that Jinnah's party had swept the pre-Independence provincial polls in Madras presidency, of which today's Kerala was then a part.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark in the United States that the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) was a completely secular party has drawn sharp condemnation from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's leaders who alleged that the Kerala party is guided by the same mindset which was behind Mohammad Ali Jinnah's All India Muslim League.

There is "nothing non-secular about the Muslim League," Gandhi said on Thursday, replying to a reporter's question about the Congress' alliance with IUML at the press club in Washington DC.

"Muslim League is a completely secular party, there is nothing non-secular about the Muslim League...": Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on being asked about Congress's alliance with Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kerala

The IUML, per its website, operates on the political ideology of a strong emphasis on pro-Muslim community interests in India. It simultaneously claims to maintain harmony, mutual cooperation and unity between Muslims and other communities.