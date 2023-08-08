Rahul Gandhi to undertake second leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra from Gujarat to Meghalaya

The yatra may have a shorter duration as the elections are scheduled for later this year in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will undertake the second leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra from Gujarat to Meghalaya. In the first leg of the yatra, Gandhi walked 4,000-km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

"The second leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra to begin from Gujarat to Meghalaya," said Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole.

The yatra may have a shorter duration as the elections are scheduled for later this year in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana. The Congress is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh pointed out that the yatra may not have such an elaborate infrastructure that was mobilised for the Bharat Jodo Yatra and there would probably be fewer yatris. "It would be a multi-modal yatra, but mostly it would be a padayatra," he had said. Also, this yatra would be of a shorter duration than the Bharat Jodo Yatra.