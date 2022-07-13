Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday left for abroad for a personal visit. Sources said the Gandhi scion left on Tuesday morning and is likely to return by Sunday, ahead of the Presidential election and the Monsoon session of Parliament on July 18.

The party did not disclose any details of his visit.

Meanwhile, Gandhi will skip a crucial party meeting for preparations of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and internal elections of the Congress on Thursday, where all general secretaries, in-charges and PCC presidents have been invited.

The meeting is likely to discuss elections to the party president post. Sonia Gandhi is holding on to the post after Rahul had resigned following party's performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi has been often criticised by the Bharatiya Janata Party for his frequent visits abroad.

Gandhi's visit to Nepal in May also came under severe criticism following party's dismal show in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand Assembly elections. He was on a five-day private visit to attend the wedding of a friend in Nepal.

With inputs from PTI