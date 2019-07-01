Politics
Rahul Gandhi to meet chief ministers of Congress-ruled states on July 1
Updated : July 01, 2019 08:09 AM IST
While the agenda of the meeting is not known, it is expected that there will be brainstorming over the dismal performance
Monday's meeting will be Gandhi's first with the chief ministers since he told the CWC that he wanted to resign as the party chief
